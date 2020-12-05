HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WSTM stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. HRsoft has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results.

