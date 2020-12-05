HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
WSTM stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. HRsoft has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
About HRsoft
Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for HRsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.