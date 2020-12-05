Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:HNP opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

