Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Get Humanigen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HGEN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.