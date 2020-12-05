iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICLK. ValuEngine downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ICLK opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iClick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth $8,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth $654,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at $4,532,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

