IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $457.15 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

