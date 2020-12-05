IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $99.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFO. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.44.

IHS Markit stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

