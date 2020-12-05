IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INFO. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.44.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.