IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

IMI stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.38. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

