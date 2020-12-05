Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.71.

IMO opened at C$24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.68. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$35.80. The company has a market cap of C$17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

