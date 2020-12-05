Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s (IMO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.71.

IMO stock opened at C$24.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

