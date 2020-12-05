Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

