Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stake Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Information Services Group worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 501,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on III. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of III opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.31. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

