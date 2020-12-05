ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ING Groep by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ING Groep by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ING Groep by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

