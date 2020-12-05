Insider Buying: Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Insider Buys £24,000 in Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) insider Michael Corcoran purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).
Shares of LON:AMGO opened at GBX 9.76 ($0.13) on Friday. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.60 ($0.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of £46.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61.
About Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L)
