Insider Buying: Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Insider Buys £24,000 in Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) insider Michael Corcoran purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Shares of LON:AMGO opened at GBX 9.76 ($0.13) on Friday. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.60 ($0.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of £46.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61.

About Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

