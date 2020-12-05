Insider Buying: JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) Insider Acquires £9,270 in Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) insider Gordon Humphries purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,270 ($12,111.31).

Shares of JMI stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 332 ($4.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 290.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 248.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

