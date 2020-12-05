Insider Buying: Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Insider Buys £18,932.13 in Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) insider Colin King bought 35,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £18,932.13 ($24,734.95).

Shares of LON ODX opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.93 million and a PE ratio of -11.22.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

