Insider Buying: Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Insider Buys £18,932.13 in Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) insider Colin King bought 35,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £18,932.13 ($24,734.95).
Shares of LON ODX opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.93 million and a PE ratio of -11.22.
Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) Company Profile
