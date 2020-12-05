Insider Buying: Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Purchases $45,600.00 in Stock

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 million, a P/E ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repro Med Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KRMD. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

