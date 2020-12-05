Insider Buying: Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Purchases $45,600.00 in Stock

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KRMD stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 million, a P/E ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on KRMD. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
About Repro Med Systems
Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.