Insider Selling: Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Insider Sells 26,350 Shares of Stock

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £426,870 ($557,708.39).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 2,500 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

On Monday, October 5th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 88,000 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £1,457,280 ($1,903,945.65).

Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,589.98 ($20.77) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,655.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,521.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 40.98. Gamma Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 910 ($11.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,805.79 ($23.59).

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts expect that Gamma Communications plc will post 1989.9999095 EPS for the current year.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

