Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Sells $97,196.16 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $97,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pascal Levensohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 million, a PE ratio of 153.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

