International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 169.55 ($2.22) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.