International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

IAG stock opened at GBX 169.55 ($2.22) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.13.

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

