International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 951.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.