Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

TSE ITP opened at C$25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$25.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

