Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

