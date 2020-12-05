Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.67% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $289,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

GSY stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

