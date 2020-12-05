Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Iridium Communications worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,979,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $615,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,523 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRDM opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

