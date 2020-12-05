iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $89.69.

