iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 111,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.