iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.27% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $231,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $379.41 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $379.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.46 and a 200-day moving average of $297.47.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

