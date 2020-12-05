iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $284,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

