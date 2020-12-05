iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,006 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.