John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 268,746 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,805,000 after acquiring an additional 136,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

JBT stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

