JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $23.50

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVYA. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of AVYA opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avaya by 6.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 156,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Avaya by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 20.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

