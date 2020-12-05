JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th.

STRNY stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

