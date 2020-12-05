JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.42%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

