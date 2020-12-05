Kathmandu Holdings Limited (KMD.AX) (ASX:KMD) Insider Buys A$65,500.00 in Stock

Kathmandu Holdings Limited (KMD.AX) (ASX:KMD) insider Philip Bowman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,500.00 ($46,785.71).

Philip Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kathmandu Holdings Limited (KMD.AX) alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Philip Bowman purchased 50,000 shares of Kathmandu Holdings Limited (KMD.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21.

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Brazil. The company operates in Outdoor and Surf segments.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kathmandu Holdings Limited (KMD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kathmandu Holdings Limited (KMD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.