KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.
Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $28.89 on Thursday. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in KBR by 31.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 10.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 87.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
