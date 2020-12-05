KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $28.89 on Thursday. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in KBR by 31.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 10.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 87.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.