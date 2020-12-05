Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) a €52.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

ETR:BFSA opened at €44.00 ($51.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49. Befesa S.A. has a 12 month low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 12 month high of €43.90 ($51.65). The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.67.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

