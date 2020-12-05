Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.