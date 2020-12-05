Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Kion Group stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.55. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

