L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of LHX opened at $195.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day moving average is $179.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

