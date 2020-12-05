Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

NYSE:LH opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

