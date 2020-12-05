Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Leatt has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmet range for head and brain protection; and body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, impact shorts, and cooling vests.

