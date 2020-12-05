Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Leatt has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.90.
Leatt Company Profile
