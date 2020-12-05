Leslie’s, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Quiet Period Will End on December 8th

Leslie’s’ (NASDAQ:LESL) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 8th. Leslie’s had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $680,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Leslie’s’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

LESL opened at $19.84 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

