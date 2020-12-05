Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 559,245 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

