Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Sells $100,500.00 in Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.