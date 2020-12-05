Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Lumos Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

LUMO opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $825,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 13.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

