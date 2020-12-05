Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$10.25 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LUN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.07.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$10.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.