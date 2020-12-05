Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.07.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

