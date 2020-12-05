Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

